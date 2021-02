A dog and a cat died in a house fire Saturday morning in Mandan.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello said the Mandan Fire Department was dispatched at 9:07 a.m. Saturday to 508 6th Ave. NW. Eighteen firefighters responded.

No one was home at the time. Nobody was injured. "Nothing structural" of the home was damaged, Nardello said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.