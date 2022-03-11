 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 injured in Mandan crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Mandan, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Dodge pickup driven by a 29-year-old Bismarck woman was headed east on Main Street and entered the intersection of Twin City Drive about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Her vehicle collided with a westbound Ford pickup that had made a left turn into the intersection, the Patrol said.

A 5-year-old child in the Dodge pickup and the 71-year-old male driver of the Ford were taken to a hospital. The Bismarck man’s injuries were serious and the child’s were minor, according to the Patrol.

The third vehicle, a 2019 Dodge pickup, struck the rear end of the Ford. The 76-year-old Mandan man driving it was not injured, troopers said.

