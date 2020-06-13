You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 person dead in plane crash at Mandan Municipal Airport
alert top story

1 person dead in plane crash at Mandan Municipal Airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Mandan Municipal Airport (copy)

An aerial view of Mandan Municipal Airport, which sits on 400 acres.

 PROVIDED

One person died in an airplane crash Saturday afternoon at the Mandan Municipal Airport.

The pilot was the only one aboard the plane, which appeared to be a small personal aircraft, Mandan Police Lt. Pete Czapiewski said.

The crash occurred off the runway around 1:45 p.m., and the pilot died at the scene.

Czapiewski said authorities are notifying next of kin and plan to provide an update to the public on Sunday. More information about the incident was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation, Czapiewski said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

1
0
0
8
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News