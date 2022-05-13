Mandan tribe settled vast villages at present-day Bismarck; remains part of community

All around the capital city lie signs of the people who knew Bismarck as home long before its official establishment 150 years ago.

Visitors to Chief Looking’s Village above Pioneer Park in northwest Bismarck take in views over the Missouri River just as the Mandan Indians who lived there did in the mid-1500s.

A few miles north of the city is where one of the largest villages stood at what today is known as Double Ditch.

And south of the city of Mandan within Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, visitors can step inside replicas of earth lodges at the site known as On-A-Slant.

A historian of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation said as many as nine such villages existed in what today is the Bismarck-Mandan area near the confluence of the Heart and Missouri rivers.

“They lived along the river, among the trees,” said Calvin Grinnell, who has worked for MHA's tribal historic preservation office and has served as a historian in other capacities within North Dakota. “They were afforded some protection there.”

Today, thousands of Native Americans from numerous tribes live in Bismarck and the surrounding area, including many from the MHA Nation.

The Mandan began settling villages in the present-day Bismarck area around 1500 amid a longstanding northward migration along the Missouri River, according to the Pulitzer Prize-winning book on Mandan history titled “Encounters at the Heart of the World” by Elizabeth A. Fenn.

Other tribes were in the region around that time, too. The Hidatsa formed earth lodge villages primarily to the north around present-day Stanton. The Arikara did the same farther south along the Grand River in present-day South Dakota.

The more nomadic Shoshone and Sioux tribes came to the area as well, sometimes fighting with the Mandan, at other times trading with them. Archaeologists in the 1960s uncovered a seashell at the site of a former earth lodge village at Huff in Morton County -- a shell normally found in the Pacific Northwest, according to Fenn’s book. The discovery signaled a vast trading network.

“This was a major hub,” said Grinnell, who added that tribes in the region often traded buffalo robes for other items not local to the area.

The tribes communicated with each other through sign language, he said.

The Mandan cultivated corn, squash, beans, sunflowers and other crops along the river near where they built villages.

Women built the earth lodges. Often, 10 to 15 people lived inside each structure, Grinnell said.

“In the Mandan villages, there was always a central shrine,” he said. “They called it the arc.”

A cedar post in the middle represented the Lone Man, whom Grinnell described as “the original man,” a central figure within Mandan spirituality.

Grinnell estimated that the population of the Mandan people in the region peaked around 15,000 before white settlers arrived.

Eventually the tribe moved farther north, in part because of smallpox. Tribal members had no natural immunity when the virus first hit the area in the 1700s.

“Seventy percent of them passed away because of smallpox,” Grinnell said.

The Arikara too moved north, and eventually joined with the Mandan and Hidatsa to form the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The earth lodge villages, meanwhile, “just fell into ruin,” Grinnell said.

Ongoing tribal presence

The MHA Nation has long maintained a presence in Bismarck, as have numerous other tribes.

Some of the modern history is bleak. Hundreds of children from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and other reservations in the Dakotas and surrounding states attended the federally run Bismarck Indian School from 1907-37. The site today is known as Fraine Barracks, headquarters of the North Dakota National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Services.

The school is among one of 350 Indian boarding schools that sought to strip Native American children of their Indigenous culture. The topic has garnered significant attention in recent years with the discovery of mass graves of children at several former schools in North America. The U.S. Interior Department has commissioned a report on the matter.

The five federally recognized tribes in North Dakota formed United Tribes Technical College in 1969, and the Bismarck campus offers numerous degree programs to Native American students.

MHA Chairman Mark Fox estimated that 1,500 tribal members live in Bismarck, making their presence in the capital city larger than the population of some of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation's own segments.

Upon taking office, he said, he heard complaints from tribal members living off the reservation that they felt displaced.

“They felt like you had to come back to the reservation and become a resident here to be able to enjoy the things the tribe had put into place,” he said.

He sought to address that issue, providing money distributions, assisted living expenses, insurance and home ownership programs for tribal members regardless of where they live. The tribe has opened the Sage Coulee Outreach and Wellness Facility and the Good Road Recovery Center in north Bismarck in recent years.

Tribal members might choose to leave the reservation for the capital city for work or education, Fox said.

“A lot of them have wanted to move away from the reservation but still be near home. The natural place is Bismarck-Mandan,” he said. “They’re away enjoying some of the things city life can offer, but they’re close enough to drive back in a day.”

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.