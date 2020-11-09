Mandan to consider building code changes after apartment fires

Mandan is considering updates to its building code following an apartment fire last summer, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling announced at the recent Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC State of the Cities event.

A Sunset Bluffs apartment building burned in July after a fire started on a third-floor balcony. Improperly discarded smoking materials were ruled the cause. The fire spread through the attic and consumed the roof. A neighboring Sunset Bluffs apartment building was destroyed in a similar fire in July 2019.

Mandan's fire code was changed earlier this year to include sprinklers on patios, decks and balconies with an overhang of 6 inches or more.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello said any plans for building code changes are in the information-gathering stage, which includes looking at building codes in other cities such as Fargo, but there is "nothing gaining any speed." Building Official Shawn Ouradnik said staff are looking to see if any changes to the code are warranted.

