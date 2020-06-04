Mandan Rodeo Days to be held despite pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan Rodeo Days will be held this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a record number of contestants expected, the Mandan Rodeo Committee announced Thursday.

The 141st rodeo hinged on presold tickets. As of Wednesday, 1,142 had been sold, compared with 428 total online tickets sold for the 2019 event.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the community,” Committee Chairman Jason Mittlestadt said in a statement. “We presold more online tickets in one week than we have ever sold online in the past, which means the 2020 Mandan Rodeo is a go!”

Summer events organized by the Mandan Progress Organization bring tens of thousands of people to the small city. But this year's Independence Day parade was canceled due to crowd factors, and Buggies-N-Blues was pushed from June to August. Touch a Truck was reconfigured from a live event to a coloring book activity for children.

The organization held off on scrapping Mandan Rodeo Days and the Art in the Park Festival in July, working to find a way to still hold the popular events safely.

Although the 3,000-ticket goal for the rodeo was missed, sponsors stepped in to fill the gap.