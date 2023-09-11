The Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan is hosting a Tribal College Field Day on Friday.

The event will showcase a range of activities including a drone display; animal science studies; and informative sessions on organic gardening, soil microbiology and Indigenous food sovereignty.

The field day will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.

The research lab is a federal Agricultural Research Service facility. It's at 1701 10th Ave. SW, on the west edge of Mandan.