The Mandan Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said late Saturday that Jabari McCurry was reported missing from Will County in Illinois but was last known to be in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The department is asking that anyone with information about Jabari call 701-667-3250 or text 847411 using the keyword "MandanPD."

