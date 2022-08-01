Mandan plans new holiday lights attraction

The city of Mandan is planning a new holiday lights attraction downtown.

“Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will include the newly renovated Dykshoorn Park along with Heritage Park, the Mandan Depot, Beanery, and Morton Mandan Public Library. It will include "a collection of innovative traditional and modern larger-than-life displays," the Mandan Progress Organization said in a statement. There also will be food drives and partnerships with local nonprofits.

“We want to activate these spaces as a place to go where people can easily create their special holiday moments," Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. “It is about creating and facilitating unique holiday experiences; like capturing a perfect holiday selfie, a family picture or even an engagement."

The project was funded with $500,000 from the Mandan Visitors Fund and $100,000 from MPO. The Visitors Fund is supported by a 1% restaurant and lodging tax. MPO will seek community sponsorships to help with ongoing costs. For more information email info@mandanprogress.org or go to www.Mandanprogress.org.

Mandan “Holiday Lights on Main” will begin Nov. 26. It will be open to the public for free from 5-10 p.m. nightly until Jan. 7, weather permitting.

The nearly $6 million library project and upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park began in September 2020 and is wrapping up. The effort was funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.