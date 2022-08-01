 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mandan plans new holiday lights attraction

  • 0

The city of Mandan is planning a new holiday lights attraction downtown.

“Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will include the newly renovated Dykshoorn Park along with Heritage Park, the Mandan Depot, Beanery, and Morton Mandan Public Library. It will include "a collection of innovative traditional and modern larger-than-life displays," the Mandan Progress Organization said in a statement. There also will be food drives and partnerships with local nonprofits.

“We want to activate these spaces as a place to go where people can easily create their special holiday moments," Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. “It is about creating and facilitating unique holiday experiences; like capturing a perfect holiday selfie, a family picture or even an engagement."

The project was funded with $500,000 from the Mandan Visitors Fund and $100,000 from MPO. The Visitors Fund is supported by a 1% restaurant and lodging tax. MPO will seek community sponsorships to help with ongoing costs. For more information email info@mandanprogress.org or go to www.Mandanprogress.org.

People are also reading…

Mandan “Holiday Lights on Main” will begin Nov. 26. It will be open to the public for free from 5-10 p.m. nightly until Jan. 7, weather permitting.

The nearly $6 million library project and upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park began in September 2020 and is wrapping up. The effort was funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

Schanandore.jpg

Matt Schanandore

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The state's attorney general responded by immediately starting the clock on another 30-day countdown. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the state’s only abortion clinic. The ban was set to take effect on Thursday. The clinic argued that Wrigley moved too soon in calculating the 30 days that had to pass to activate the ban, by deciding it began when the Supreme Court ruled. They argued that it could not start until the ruling was certified, a technical step that happened Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News