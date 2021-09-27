Mandan park, library improvements progressing; Bismarck plans for next quarter century

Improvements to Mandan's Dykshoorn Park are nearing completion, and a project to upgrade the adjoining Morton Mandan Public Library is moving into its second phase.
In neighboring Bismarck, city officials are seeking the public's help in shaping a comprehensive plan for the next 25 years.
The Dykshoorn Park improvements in Mandan include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits. Work began in October 2020.
Phase One of the library project includes an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, public restrooms and a bookmobile garage. The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades, door and window replacement, masonry restoration, and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes.
The library addition and renovation of the east end of the existing library building is expected to be complete in mid-October. Officials will then move the library collection into the new space so renovation of the west end can begin.
The library will be temporarily closed to the public during the move. Specific dates will be announced later. While staff prepares for the move, library materials will be temporarily unavailable for request online or over the phone beginning Friday. The collection will remain available for patrons to browse and check items out in-person until the closure.
The park and library project is being funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.
Mandan’s fourth “Downtown Places and Spaces” walking tour and networking social on Tuesday will include the project as well as recent Renaissance Zone and storefront improvement projects by businesses, plus new traffic-calming streetscape components for pedestrian safety such as curb extensions, sidewalk lighting and plantings. Participants will have a chance to offer ideas for the future of a few commercial spaces available for sale and lease.
Registration is at www.cityofmandan.com/register or by calling 701-667-3478.
Bismarck's future
Two public meetings are set this week on the Together 2045 Bismarck Comprehensive Plan that is underway: from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Horizon Middle School, 500 Ash Coulee Drive, and from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Wachter Middle School, 1107 S. Seventh St.
The interactive meetings will include a short presentation that provides participants with information about the plan, and an opportunity for residents to discuss and provide input that will be used in drafting the plan. The process will continue through next year, with more opportunities for public input.
The North Dakota Century Code requires that zoning regulations for a municipality comply with a comprehensive plan.
“We’re eager to begin engaging our community in the Together 2045 planning process," Mayor Steve Bakken said. "This plan offers a unique opportunity to listen to valuable input about what Bismarck could become over the next 25 years.”
For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/together2045 or contact Community Development at 701-355-1840.