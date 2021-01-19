Mandan parents charged after boy found outside in freezing temps

A Mandan couple is charged with child endangerment after their 4-year-old son was found outside Saturday morning without shoes, dressed in pajamas and a wrapped in a blanket.

Kasandra Denault, 26, and Peter Denault, 42, made their initial court appearances Tuesday, court records show. The documents do not list an attorney that could speak for them.

A caller at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday told police the child was visibly shaking when found three-tenths of a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit. The temperature at the time was 19 degrees. The parents told police the boy jumped out of a bedroom window and ran off, and that he had done so before. The window was not secured, the affidavit states.