Mandan officials host forum for business people

Officials in Mandan are hosting a free informational forum on Tuesday for area business people on infrastructure and residential developments, the new high school and commercial sites in north Mandan.

The session from 2-4 p.m. is at the Marathon Refinery administration training room, 500 Old Red Trail NE. Register by Friday at cityofmandan.com/register or by calling 701-667-3478.

The session will feature information about projects north of Interstate 94 that extend roadway, water and sewer services for residential and commercial growth. Speakers will talk about new subdivisions and available business sites including lots surrounding the high school that's planned for a fall 2024 opening.

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the event with help from the City of Mandan Business Development Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

For more information, go to www.cityofmandan.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0