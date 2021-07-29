 Skip to main content
Mandan man struck and killed on Dickinson street
A 22-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on a Dickinson street.

The man was in the center of the roadway near an intersection when he was struck by an SUV about 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The agency didn't immediately release any other details about the circumstances of the incident, and it didn't immediately name the Mandan man.

The SUV's driver, Morgan Laroche, 25, of Dickinson, and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

