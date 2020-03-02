Mandan man dies after crash in rural Burleigh County

A 71-year-old Mandan man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in a rural area of Burleigh County after an apparent medical episode.
The man was traveling on Desert Road about 1 ½ miles south of state Highway 1804 when the truck went off the road, into the ditch and into the tree shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, the Highway Patrol reported.
Authorities believe the man had a medical problem while driving, leading to the crash. He died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released. He was alone in the pickup.