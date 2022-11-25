 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan kicking off holiday season; new lights display being unveiled

Coming down Main Street

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Mandan in a horse-drawn wagon on Main Street to greet hundreds of children and family members at the annual event in 2015, sponsored by the Mandan Progress Organization.  

 MIKE McCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The Mandan Progress Organization is kicking off its signature holiday events this Thanksgiving weekend, including unveiling a new downtown lights display.

The inaugural grand lighting of “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will kick off festivities on Friday at 6 p.m. The Christmas season display includes the Morton Mandan Public Library and Dykshoorn Park along with Heritage Park, and the Mandan Depot and Beanery.

The attraction includes traditional and modern larger-than-life interactive displays. It will be open to the public for free from 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7. It was funded by $500,000 from the Mandan Visitors Fund and $100,000 from MPO.

The lighting ceremony will be followed by giveaways and hot chocolate in the parks.

“Mandan is well-known for its signature summertime events and is now going to be the place to visit during the most wonderful time of the year,” MPO Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. “We are encouraging visitors to help give back to the community through our season of giving at the lights.”

Nonperishable food items will be accepted nightly for a local food pantry, and freewill donations will help support the attraction and local charity groups. Christmas Trees of Charity will be on display in the library, and visitors may vote for their favorite tree. The winning tree will receive $1,500 toward an organization’s cause.

Saturday will feature Santa’s Arrival Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Collins Ave and heading west to Dykshoorn Park and the library. There will be wagon rides, s’mores and other activities in the park, and Santa will be at the library from 1-3 p.m., followed by a movie.

mandan closure.png

Mandan street closures for weekend events.

Main Street from Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed for the events from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Third Ave Northwest also will be closed from Main Street to the alley. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour.

For more information on Mandan events, go to www.visitmandan.com.

