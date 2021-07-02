Mandan issues Fourth of July traffic and parking guidance

Mandan is expecting a busy Fourth of July celebration as the Independence Day Parade and Art in the Park return to normal on Main Street after pandemic disruptions last summer.
The city has issued the following traffic and parking restrictions to accommodate those events and a fireworks display.
Art in the Park
Art in the Park will be Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Park. Main Street will be closed west of First Avenue Northwest to Third Avenue Northwest from 1 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Second and Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alleyway also will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to First Street Northwest.
Rodeo contestants, semitrailers and other large vehicles are encouraged to take alternative routes during the Main Street closures:
- Traffic from the east using Interstate 94 is encouraged to use Mandan Avenue Exit 153.
- For rodeo contestants coming from west of town on Main Street, turn right onto 10th Avenue Northwest and take Third Street to Dacotah Centennial Park.
For information about Art in the Park, go to artintheparknd.com.
Parade
The Classic Car Parade will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Grand Parade. The Classic Car Parade will leave Midway Lanes on Memorial Highway and travel westbound to Main Street. The Grand Parade will start at Dacotah Centennial Park on Memorial Highway and proceed to Main.
After the parade begins, traveling may be difficult with long delays. Here are the planned traffic controls:
- Main Street Exit 155 from I-94 will be closed to traffic into Mandan beginning at 7 a.m. until the end of the parade.
- Main Street from 10th Avenue Northwest to the Memorial Highway intersection will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m.
- Traffic from Memorial Highway will be able to go northbound onto Mandan Avenue until 9:30 a.m. At that time, Memorial Highway will be closed to westbound traffic from the intersection of Third Street Southeast and Bisman Avenue to East Main Street.
- Traffic inbound from I-94 into Mandan onto East Main Street will be closed at 7 a.m. Traffic into Mandan can utilize I-94 Exit 153 at Mandan Avenue and Exit 152 at Sunset Drive. Traffic also can pass through Mandan by Memorial Highway until 9:30 a.m. To go south of Mandan, arrange plans to do so prior to 9:30 a.m. to avoid delays.
- Parking anywhere on Main Street is prohibited from 1 a.m. Sunday until after the parade is over. Any vehicles parked on Main Street during this time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Parking lots in the downtown area also will be subject to restrictions.
For information about the parade, go to mandanparade.com.
Fireworks display
Immediately following the fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park on Sunday, traffic will be directed as follows:
- Vehicles exiting onto 24th Ave Southeast will continue to Third Street Southeast and will be directed to travel either west on Third Street Southwest or continue to Memorial Highway to travel west. There will be no eastbound traffic from this route.
- Vehicles exiting eastbound on Longspur Trail will be routed to Memorial Highway on Redwing Drive or 32nd Avenue Southeast. This traffic will be required to go eastbound on Memorial Highway. There will be no westbound traffic from this route.
- There will be no eastbound traffic allowed onto Memorial Highway from East Main Street.
- No traffic will be allowed on Riverwood Avenue during this time.