Mandan hosts OktoberFest Saturday

Oktoberfest

Attendees of a recent Oktoberfest drink beer while wearing German regalia. 

 PROVIDED

The Mandan Progress Organization will host OktoberFest un Mandan: A Beer Tasting from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at The Harvest Event Center at 308 W Main St. with COVID-19 safety measures in effect. 

The limited-ticket event will feature more than 16 craft beers and paired appetizers. 

“We have considered an indoor alternative for some time,” said Mandan Progress Organization Director Del Wetsch. “Fall events are always a challenge with unpredictable weather and this year, COVID has led to changes that include ways to manage attendance.”

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://oktoberfestmandan.eventbrite.com and in store at Buffalo Commons Brewery, Dialectic, Laughing Sun Brewing and Main Street Drive Thru Liquor.

