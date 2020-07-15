Mandan girls basketball coach Abby Thomas steps down as coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan High's girls basketball team has been among the most consistent in the state through the years.

In the last five seasons alone, the Braves have finished fifth or better every year.

Abby Thomas was in charge for all five of those seasons, but when the ball is tipped in 2020, the Braves will have a new coach. Thomas' resignation was announced on Wednesday. A Washburn, N.D., native, she had been in the Mandan program for a decade, the last six as head coach.

"This was a dream job for me. I'm so grateful I had this opportunity. It was a really hard decision to make," Thomas said. "Being a part of the program has been a huge part of my life and I loved it. I loved the people I worked with. I had great athletic directors. I worked with amazing assistant coaches and of course all of the players. We've had so many great kids in Mandan and it was a joy to work with them. I'm going to miss it."

Thomas' husband Bryce recently got a new job which required more of his time and subsequently less free time for Abby, who is a math teacher at Mandan High. They also have a four-year-old daughter.