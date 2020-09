Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

The Mandan Eagles Club will host a POW/MIA ceremony and dinner Friday beginning with a free dinner at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The ceremony, presented by the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club, begins at 7 p.m. The AMVETS Honor Guard will provide colors.