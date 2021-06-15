Mandan City Commission bans private fireworks for Fourth of July, citing drought

The Mandan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the private use of fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, citing extreme drought conditions throughout the state.

Fire Chief Steve Nardello recommended the commission ban the pyrotechnics, saying the recent precipitation the area received is already gone.

"It's not my pleasure to do this," Nardello said. "I did check with the weather service. They don't expect that we'll have enough precipitation."

Nearly all of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and dry conditions have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires this year.

The commission banned the use of fireworks on July 3 and 4, when city ordinance would otherwise allow residents to use them. A violation of the ban is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. Additional charges could result if a fire is caused by fireworks.

Nardello added that he wanted to give the public a heads up so they don't spend money on fireworks. The sale of fireworks is still allowed.

The fireworks at Mandan Rodeo Days, which is a public display, will go ahead. Nardello said a certified pyrotechnician will be required and that extra firefighters will be on standby.