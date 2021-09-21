Mandan City Commission approves 2022 budget with tax increase

The Mandan City Commission approved its 2022 budget with a $483,000 increase in property tax revenue.
The commission approved the budget 4-0 Tuesday night. Mayor Tim Helbling was not present at the meeting.
The budget is $32.4 million with a general fund budget of $14 million. As a comparison, the 2021 budget is $33.7 million with a $13.5 million general fund budget. The city's general fund is largely funded by a combination of sales, property and other taxes.
The budget has a total decrease in expenses of $1.3 million from the year before, but property taxes are increasing because the general fund budget is going up, Finance Director Greg Welch said. Debt service payments and spending for capital expenses both decreased, accounting for much of the overall drop, but those items don't rely on property taxes.
The property tax increase will go toward six new employees, including three full-time and three part-time, and an increase in operation and maintenance costs, among other expenses, Welch said. Employee salaries are part of the general fund budget.
The budget also includes a 1.6% salary increase for staff. Of that, 1.2% is a cost-of-living adjustment and 0.4% is for performance-based adjustments.
A property with a value of $275,000 that does not have a change in valuation will see a $25 increase in taxes. If that same property sees a 2.4% increase in value -- which was the average for Mandan homes in 2021 -- the tax increase will be about $44. A home using eight units of water per month would see a $6 annual rise in utility costs.
Two people spoke during the public hearing for the budget. Commissioner Amber Larson said the meeting was one of the first she'd been involved with in which people showed up to provide input on the budget.
The residents said their property taxes had gone up significantly in recent years and asked the commission how they were working to help keep the burden on taxpayers low.
Julie Haibeck said the taxes on one of her properties had gone up 336% from last year.
"It's like we're trying to keep up with Bismarck, but we're not Bismarck," she said. "They've got double the people, they've got double the houses, they've got over triple the businesses if not quad."
Welch said the city has increased the amount of sales tax revenue it uses to offset property taxes. The city also is using $783,000 of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to help pay for general fund expenses in 2022. The city received $2.9 million in CARES Act aid and plans to use it from 2022 to 2024 to help finance general fund operations.
Some commissioners said the city tries to balance its expenses with the amount of taxes it levies on residents.
"It's actually a pretty depressing meeting to see how much need we have as a city and balance that with what is actually fair to put on our citizens," Larson said. "From what I've seen from city staff, our commission up here, that weighs heavily on all of us."
