Mandan area road project begins Monday

Construction is to begin Monday on the Interstate 94 Mandan Avenue Interchange and state Highway 1806 from I-94 to the intersection of Old Red Trail/Collins Avenue and north near 27th Street.

The project will include concrete pavement repair, asphalt work, reconstruction, widening, lighting, signage and construction of a roundabout.

Motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan for delays of up to 15 minutes. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to wrap up in late October.

