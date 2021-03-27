 Skip to main content
Mandan area road project begins Monday

Mandan area road project begins Monday

Construction is to begin Monday on the Interstate 94 Mandan Avenue Interchange and state Highway 1806 from I-94 to the intersection of Old Red Trail/Collins Avenue and north near 27th Street.

The project will include concrete pavement repair, asphalt work, reconstruction, widening, lighting, signage and construction of a roundabout.

Motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan for delays of up to 15 minutes. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to wrap up in late October.

