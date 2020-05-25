Man injured in Memorial Day motorcycle group ride crash

A Mandan motorcyclist taking part in a Memorial Day group ride suffered serious injuries when he rear-ended another bike on Memorial Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan.
The Harley-Davidson driven by the 61-year-old man collided with a Victory motorcycle that had stopped for traffic in front of it shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. The driver of the Harley-Davidson was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital.
The 59-year-old Mandan man driving the Victory motorcycle was not hurt, according to the patrol. Neither man was identified.
