Man injured in Memorial Day motorcycle group ride crash
top story

Man injured in Memorial Day motorcycle group ride crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan motorcyclist taking part in a Memorial Day group ride suffered serious injuries when he rear-ended another bike on Memorial Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan.

The Harley-Davidson driven by the 61-year-old man collided with a Victory motorcycle that had stopped for traffic in front of it shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. The driver of the Harley-Davidson was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital.

The 59-year-old Mandan man driving the Victory motorcycle was not hurt, according to the patrol. Neither man was identified.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News