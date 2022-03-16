Man accused of tampering, officer assault at Bismarck Airport accessed unlocked electrical area

A man accused of tampering with the power supply at the Bismarck Airport before attacking an on-duty police officer in the terminal accessed an electrical infrastructure area that is purposely not locked up so that it's accessible to first responders, according to an airport official.

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for Christopher Fonseca, 34, who apparently is homeless. He's charged with felony simple assault on a peace officer and reckless endangerment, offenses that carry possible five-year prison sentences, as well as misdemeanors for criminal mischief and carrying a concealed weapon.

Court documents indicate Fonseca will be appointed a public defender. None was immediately listed Wednesday, and no further court dates were scheduled.

Fonseca was arrested Monday morning. It’s unclear what prompted the alleged attack in which the officer suffered bruising and cuts that required stitches. A police affidavit states Fonseca had a box cutter in his hands when he was handcuffed at the airport and brass knuckles in his possession when he was booked into jail, but it does not say if the weapons were used on the officer.

Police have not released the officer's name because he has invoked his Marsy's Law victim protection rights and because the case is open. However, the name of Officer Chad Spotts is listed in Fonseca's bond order, which is a public document available to anyone who requests it. Fonseca as part of his bond is ordered to not have any contact with Spotts. Fonseca was still listed as an inmate in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner told the Tribune that Spotts did not want to be interviewed about the incident. Spotts is a veteran of the department and one of five who work full time at the airport by federal regulation.

An airport official told police that Fonseca before entering the main airport building and allegedly assaulting Spotts turned off electrical breakers at the airport's information technology operation building, according to the affidavit. The building controls the airport's internet; security; radios; and runway, taxiway and wind sock lights, the affidavit states. A backup generator kicked in and returned power to all systems. No flights were disrupted, according to police spokeswoman Officer Lynn Wanner.

Fonseca was in an area accessible to the public when he cut the power supply, according to Matthew Remynse, the airport’s director of marketing and operations.

“They’re designed so if there’s a fire or an emergency they (breakers) can be shut off right away,” he said.

Airport officials have informed the Transportation Security Administration. Remynse said that agency will investigate or possibly turn the matter over to the FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota also has been informed of the incident, he said.

Officials also will work with Bismarck police during the investigation -- “Take that, and see what we can improve on if needed,” Remynse said. The incident likely will lead to security measures around the power boxes and additional staff instruction.

“We’ll need to make sure the staff is trained,” Remynse said. “If they need to shut it off, this is how you do it.”

TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle referred the Tribune to city police and airport officials. The federal Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state Homeland Security Division and the state Department of Emergency Services will not be involved in the investigation, according to Eric Jensen, strategic communications chief for Emergency Services.

“There have been no requests for support,” he said Wednesday.

Spotts on Monday was called to the security line on the second floor at the airport on a report that Fonseca was bothering passengers. The officer was able to get Fonseca downstairs and went to check on his flight status. Fonseca left a backpack near the main check-in area and walked toward the bathrooms. Spotts escorted him back to his belongings and told him he had to leave the airport if he didn’t have a plane ticket. Fonseca charged the officer and hit him in the face and body, Wanner said. Airport employees and a bystander helped Spotts get Fonseca in handcuffs.

"This is the first time an incident like this has happened," Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker said. "We're going to have to learn from it."

Authorities aren’t certain why Fonseca was at the airport. He was not attempting to get through security and did not have a ticket to board a plane. Fonseca also had been in the airport Saturday, and was asked to leave when it was discovered he did not have a ticket, according to Remynse.

Documents obtained by the Tribune show that Fonseca has a reckless endangerment conviction in Connecticut and has been involved in several recent incidents in Bismarck in which police were called. He was not charged in any of those incidents, which occurred at the North Dakota Newspaper Association office, a hospital and a convenience store.

Police reports list Fonseca as homeless. He at one point told officers he was seeking help for mental illness through West Central Human Services, liked Bismarck and planned to stay. It isn't clear how long he has been in the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0