Major Bismarck street project wraps up

Officials have finished a $10.5 million street project in north Bismarck.

Work began in April on the reconstruction of the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street. The improvement consists of about a mile of multilane concrete divided roadway and includes lighting, a shared use path, sidewalks and traffic signals at two intersections.

“The completion of the project addresses roadway capacity and pavement condition deficiencies and improved safety and mobility for all users,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said in a statement issued as officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Project planning began in February 2019. The project was bid and awarded last February, and considered substantially complete on Oct. 30. KLJ was the engineering consultant and Northern Improvement Co. the prime contractor.

The project is funded initially through a voter-approved half-cent sales tax, with about $7 million to eventually be reimbursed with federal aid.

“The improvements made to the roadway have truly enhanced this area,” Mayor Steve Bakken said.

For more in information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

