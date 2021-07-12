 Skip to main content
Maintenance work set on Expressway bridges
Bridge maintenance is scheduled for Thursday on the Interstate 94 Bismarck Expressway Interchange (Exit 156) and the Bismarck Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange bridge.

The work will take place from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ramps will be closed on both bridges and motorists will need to take an alternate route. Alternate routes include Exit 153 for the Bismarck Expressway Interchange closure and 46th Avenue Southeast for the Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange closure.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

