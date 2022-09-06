 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main Avenue lane restrictions announced

Traffic will be restricted on two portions of Bismarck's Main Ave through September for infrastructure work.

Main from 24th Street to 26th Street will be reduced to one lane for both eastbound and westbound traffic to allow for railroad track removal. Traffic speeds will be reduced. No detour will be in place. Access to the Big Boy restaurant will be maintained.

Main from Sixth Street to Ninth Street also will be reduced to one lane in both directions, for traffic signal work. Traffic speeds will be reduced, and no detour will be in place. Access to the McDonald's restaurant will be maintained.

Both changes take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists can expect higher-than-normal congestion during peak traffic hours and are advised to seek alternate routes, according to the city Engineering Department.

Separately, Burnt Boat Drive from Clairmont Road to Chief Looking Village will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Wednesday to midday for tree removal work. No detour will be in place. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

