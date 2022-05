Bismarck's Main Avenue between Airport Road and 24th Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The outside lane will be closed to traffic. Montana-Dakota Utilities will be working on a gas line and should be done by the end of the day, according to the city.

Access to businesses will be maintained during the work. Traffic speeds will be reduced in work areas. No detour routes will be provided.

