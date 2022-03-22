Main Avenue lane reduction set Wednesday

Main Avenue in downtown Bismarck will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with no left turn lanes, between Fifth Street and Seventh Street on Wednesday.
The lane reduction will be in place effective at 7 a.m. so a contractor can do work on an adjacent building with a crane, according to the city. The restriction will be in place through the end of the day.
During peak traffic periods, motorists can expect delays and congestion. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes and seek alternate routes.