Longtime Pennysaver manager loses home to fire right before 90th birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The longtime manager and former co-owner of The Pennysaver publication in Dickinson is looking to quickly rebound from a Friday night fire that destroyed the home from which she ran the business for decades.

"I need to get reestablished and get back to work as soon as possible," said Schafer, a Bismarck Tribune employee who celebrates her 90th birthday on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. What's certain to Schafer is that a man who pounded on her door around midnight to warn her of the fire "absolutely" saved her life, she said. He left the scene shortly after telling her police were on the way.

"He left. I've no idea where he went. I didn't see what direction he went or anything," she said.

"I've got to find him," Schafer said, calling him an "angel." She wants to thank him.

Schafer is staying at her son's home.

"Right now, I'm just trying to deal with the insurance and finding a place to live and get a few things together so I can get some clothing together and things like that," she said.

Donations are being accepted to the Irene Schafer Fire Fund, American Bank Center, 140 1st Ave. W, Dickinson N.D. 58601.

The Tribune ceased publication of The Pennysaver earlier this year when it began printing The Dickinson Press and Advertizer. The Pennysaver had served the community for nearly 37 years. Schafer remained with the Tribune to handle advertising sales for her Dickinson-area customers for inclusion in the Tribune and The Finder, another Tribune publication.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.