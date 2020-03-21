Local religious organizations cancel gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic

This past Wednesday, Bishop David Kagan in a letter declared the cancellation of “all public celebrations of the Mass, the sacraments and devotions until further notice that it is safe for all to gather in worship."

“This is a great sorrow for me as your Bishop but, in justice and charity to you and to all in our diocese, I make this decision,” Kagan said in a statement.

The Bismarck Catholic Diocese also canceled all confirmations between March 22 and May 17, along with communal penance services, weddings, funerals, baptism events and all parish education classes.

"I just hope that people continue to pray, that people know that we know that we need to care about and support each other in different ways now," Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Manager Tracy Kraft told the Tribune. "Know that it will get better; there is hope that it will get better again."

The Rev. David Zellmer, interim bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, released a statement on Thursday, recommending congregations cancel worship gatherings. He also recommended funerals be limited to immediate family and weddings to the couples, their parents, two witnesses and an officiant. Baptisms should be limited to no more than 10 people, the statement said.