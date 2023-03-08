Operations at the West Central Human Service Center and several other offices at the Prairie Hills Plaza in Bismarck returned to normal on Wednesday after a gas leak the day before.

An exterior natural gas line was damaged due to snow and ice conditions at the back of the building on Tuesday, according to North Dakota Health and and Human Services spokeswoman LuWanna Lawrence. No injuries were reported, but HHS staff and clients evacuated the building around midday, and offices remained closed the rest of the day.

The building at 1237 W. Divide Ave. houses West Central Human Service Center, Adult and Aging Services, Developmental Disabilities, Disability Determination Services and a regional Vocational Rehabilitation office.

Human Service Center staff who provide services directly to clients in their homes, schools or other community locations continued to meet with them as planned. Staff who work in the building continued to work from home. Evening group sessions were canceled.

Montana Dakota Utilities and a local contractor completed repairs to the gas line Tuesday afternoon, and the building reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Lawrence said.

West Central Human Service Center provides behavioral health services focused on chronic disease management and crisis services to residents of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.