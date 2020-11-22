Local groups adapt Thanksgiving meals for pandemic

Community Thanksgiving meals in Bismarck-Mandan are taking a different shape this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AID Inc. and Ministry on the Margins have called off their community Thanksgiving meals this week, while other local organizations are stepping up to feed residents.

AID Inc. had planned to serve a to-go Thanksgiving dinner out of First Lutheran Church in Mandan, where the meal has been held in the past, but was told volunteers could no longer use the church's kitchen after Morton County was moved to the "orange/high risk" level of ND Smart Restart guidelines, Executive Director Patti Regan said. The organization reached out to a restaurant and another church but could not find a space for volunteers to prepare food.

Regan said AID Inc. still will be distributing food baskets to those in need. The baskets will not contain a typical Thanksgiving meal, though Starion Bank donated some frozen turkeys that will be given out.

"To be honest, there is more than just one meal a year people have to prepare," Regan said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}