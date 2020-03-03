Load restrictions going into effect in Morton County

Load restrictions are being placed on all county paved roadways in Morton County.

Gravel roads will be restricted as needed, the county announced Tuesday.

Motorists can view a load restriction map at www.mortonnd.org/maps.

