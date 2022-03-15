Load limits to take effect in Morton County

Load restrictions go into effect on all county paved roadways in Morton County at 7 a.m. Friday.

Gravel roads will be restricted as needed, the county announced Tuesday. A load restriction map is at www.mortonnd.org/maps.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Burleigh County announced earlier that load restrictions there also take effect at 7 a.m. Friday. Limits likely will be implemented in Bismarck a few days later, according to city officials. A Burleigh County map is at www.burleighco.com. A city map will be available at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19457/Truck-Route-Map.

Load limits are now in effect on state highways in southwest North Dakota. The area includes south of Interstate 94 to the South Dakota border, and from the Montana border to Highway 49 at the junction of Highway 21.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restrictions statewide at http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are available through GovDelivery on that site.

