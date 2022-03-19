Load limits take effect in Bismarck Monday

Spring load restrictions will take effect on Bismarck streets and alleys at 7 a.m. Monday.
Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.
A Bismarck load restriction map is at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-PermitsRestrictions-Truck-Routes.
Questions can be directed to the city's Engineering Department at 701-355-1505.
Load restrictions are already in effect in Burleigh and Morton counties, and in southern North Dakota. More information is at www.burleighco.com, www.mortonnd.org/maps and http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.