Load limits take effect in Bismarck Monday

Spring load restrictions will take effect on Bismarck streets and alleys at 7 a.m. Monday.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

A Bismarck load restriction map is at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-PermitsRestrictions-Truck-Routes.

Questions can be directed to the city's Engineering Department at 701-355-1505. 

Load restrictions are already in effect in Burleigh and Morton counties, and in southern North Dakota. More information is at www.burleighco.comwww.mortonnd.org/maps and http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

