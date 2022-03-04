Load limits loom in Bismarck

Seasonal load restrictions could be put in place on Bismarck streets and alleys within the next couple of weeks, according to the city.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The city advises contractors and truckers to consider moving their heavy loads soon, before load limits take effect.

The proposed spring load restriction map is being developed and will be put on the city website when finalized. The Truck and Delivery Route map will be available at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-Permits-Restrictions-Truck-Routes.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets. Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department at 701-2355-1505.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0