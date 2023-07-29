The city of Lincoln plans to upgrade its water system to finish a multimillion dollar project that began in 2018.

Workers will install a 16-inch water main and replace the existing 549,000-gallon water tank with a 1-million-gallon tank in the growing bedroom community south of Bismarck with roughly 4,250 residents -- nearly double the population in the 2010 census.

“The cost of repair (to the existing tank) is just as much as building one, and Lincoln has been growing at a pretty significant pace so getting a different water tower that is a little bigger is the plan,” Lincoln Public Works Director Terry Schutt said.

The water main connecting the tank to the city will meet the average daily demand and flow rates needed for firefighting, and provide adequate pressures during peak demands. The new water tank will prevent potential catastrophic failure of the existing tank and add capacity to the city’s water infrastructure.

The current tank was built in the 1990s and is nearing the end of its useful life, according to Kevin Nelson, civil engineer and land surveyor at Mountain Plains LLC, a land surveying and engineering company with a location in Bismarck.

“The growth of Lincoln is requiring us to have extra storage,” he told the Tribune.

The city last year had to restrict water use during the dry summer months because of the lack of capacity.

The installation of a new water main and water tank is Phase Two of a project that began in 2018 with the replacement of a water main that brings water into the city.

The total cost of Phase Two is about $5.1 million. The city has applied for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan of $1.8 million to help finance the project -- roughly 40% of the project, according to Nelson. The remaining 60% will be paid through a grant from the State Water Commission. The city didn't comment on how the loan will be repaid, or if the project will impact water rates.

The city is signing contracts with construction companies, and Nelson believes construction could begin soon and be completed mid-to-late 2024.

A study by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality found that the project will not adversely impact wetlands, area flood plains, threatened or endangered species habitat, or archeological sites. The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office concluded that no historic properties will be affected.