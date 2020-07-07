Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash in Mandan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash in Mandan involving a motorcycle and a car has killed a 54-year-old Lincoln man.

Motorcycle driver Darren Becher was taken to a hospital after the crash in the 4600 block of Memorial Highway shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, and he later died from his injuries, according to police.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old Richardton woman whom police did not identify.

The crash is under investigation by the Mandan Police Department with assistance from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

