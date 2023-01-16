 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln gets state loan for water project

Lincoln is getting state help for a project that officials say will improve the city's water system. 

The bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck is getting a $1.86 million low-interest loan for a project to construct a new water storage tank, replace an existing tank that has structural deficiencies, and boost water pressure in parts of the city.

The loan money is through the State Revolving Fund Programs jointly administered by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the state Public Finance Authority.

