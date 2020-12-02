 Skip to main content
Lincoln City Council approves winter parking ordinance

The Lincoln City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting street parking during the winter.

The ordinance, which was approved at a Nov. 19 meeting, makes it illegal to park a boat, camper, trailer or similar item on the street from Nov. 1 to March 31. Violators can be fined $150 per day.

Mayor Gerarld Wise said the the measure is intended to prevent snow plows from damaging people's property.

"We've come too close too often to damaging people's boat or camper," Wise said. "We don't want to be liable."

The city is working on educating residents about the new policy, Wise said.

