Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is opening only one outdoor pool and cutting back on swim lessons this summer due to a lingering lifeguard shortage.

It's the second straight year Parks & Rec has had to make adjustments to summer operations because of the shortage that's largely linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to national groups.

“Unfortunately, workforce challenges are impacting our ability to provide safe outdoor pools this season,” Parks Executive Director Kevin Klipfel said. “The national lifeguard shortage has really hit home this year, despite all our efforts.”

Many public pools around the country shut down or reduced hours after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago, and lifeguard training was curtailed, according to the American Lifeguard Association and the National Recreation and Park Association. When pools reopened many people who had been lifeguards had found higher-paying jobs in other industries and didn't return. The pandemic also changed the outlook of many younger workers, with some not seeking summer jobs, and others looking for better-paying jobs with more flexible schedules.

"It has just kind of gone down slowly for us," Klipfel said. "You lose a few here, a few there, you never know who's coming back."

He said the park district is struggling to fill many part-time positions, not just lifeguards, and that it has a full-time pool position opening for which it has not received any applications.

The starting pay for a Parks & Rec lifeguard is $12.25 per hour.

"I think the (job) market in Bismarck is probably dictating that we're going to have to start paying our part-time staff more," Klipfel said, adding that in the area "everybody is looking for part-time staff."

Park district officials might consider other options, as well, such as free lifeguard certification classes, according to Klipfel.

"We hate to see facilities close -- it's not what we like to do, it's not part of the mission," he said. "We're doing what we can to get them open."

Parks and Rec employs about 70 lifeguards during a regular summer, and right now it's short of that mark by 40.

The pools at Elks Aquatic Center and Paul H. Wachter Aquatic Complex will be closed for the summer, though the splash pad at Elks Aquatic Center will be open for free starting Monday, June 5. Hours are 12-7 p.m. daily.

The shutdowns won't impact the park district financially, since outdoor pools run at a loss, according to Klipfel. It costs the district between $145,000 and $191,000 to open all three outdoor pools for a season, he said.

Hillside Aquatic Complex will open Monday, June 5. Pool hours are 12-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, along with a lap swim session from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. From Friday through Sunday, the pool will be open from 12-7 p.m.

The indoor pools at BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center will remain open for regular summer hours. The free splash pad at New Generations Park will open this Saturday, with daily hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

No outdoor swim lessons will be offered this season, though additional indoor swim lesson classes will be added based on staff availability. Indoor Session 1 swim lesson registration opens Wednesday at 10 a.m., while Session 2 registration opens July 5 at 10 a.m. Registration is available online at bit.ly/3OBsnV5, or in person at either the Parks & Rec office at 400 E. Front Ave., or the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center at 1601 Canary Ave.

Bismarck Parks & Rec is offering lifeguard and swim instructor classes May 30-June 1, June 2-4 and June 5-7. Lifeguards must be 15 or older; water safety instructors must be at least 16. Newly trained lifeguards that join Parks & Rec are eligible for reimbursement of the class fee of $250, as a bonus this year. For more information go to bisparks.org/jobs or call the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center at 701-751-4266.

Training more lifeguards might not be the answer to addressing the local shortage and getting the pools reopened, as many trainees come from smaller area communities with pools, or take lifeguard jobs at summer camps or at tourist destinations such as Medora, according to Klipfel.

"We'll keep pursuing options to try to find more staff, and if we can we will definitely work to get more additional pool activities open as quickly as we can," he said.

Mandan Parks & Rec also is still looking for lifeguards for Raging Rivers Waterpark and the Mandan Aquatic Center, though that's not unusual, according to Marketing and Foundation Manager Kelly Thomas.

"We’d like to have around 55 lifeguards for the season and as of right now we have 45 guards," Thomas said. "This is normal for this time of the year, and we expect to hire more in late May and June."

Mandan Parks & Rec also offers lifeguard training and recertification. More information is at bit.ly/437Qi35.