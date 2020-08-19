Liberty Memorial Bridge inspection begins Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inspection of the Liberty Memorial Bridge spanning the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan is scheduled to begin Thursday.

The work will take place from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

During the inspection, a lane reduction will be in place, one direction at a time, beginning with the westbound lanes. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution through the work zone.

The inspection is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

