Legacy rolls past Williston for homecoming win

"The line was really good at the start of the game and they gave me a lot of good holes to run through," Klipfel said.

The beleaguered Coyotes managed to string a drive together near the end of the first half and found the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kadin Finders to junior wide receiver Malachi Sik with less than a minute remaining, but Legacy had a response for that.

"We played well but here and there our focus wasn't there," Klipfel said. "We picked it up in the second half, though."

Getting some time to run their hurry-up offense, Miller dropped back and, while under pressure from Williston's defense, lofted a pass to senior wide receiver Shaydon Auck, who managed to get behind the Williston defensive back and haul in the 41-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the first half. That gave Legacy a 42-7 lead to take into their homecoming halftime break.

"We needed to do a better job of executing after last week," Clements said. "We did a good job of executing tonight and the results of that were the longer plays. You have to take opportunities when they come. [Miller] made a nice throw and [Auck] made a nice catch."