Legacy rolls past Williston for homecoming win

Legacy got an early indication it was their day on Friday when a punt by Williston, already pinned inside its own 10-yard line, hit a gust of wind while in the air and sailed backwards, landing around the Coyotes' 1-yard line.
Sophomore Connor Wald scooped the ball up and rolled into the end zone, giving the Sabers a four-touchdown lead en route to a 63-7 win at the Bowl.
"Anytime you're up on the hill and the wind's blowing, it can do some goofy things," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "I don't think I've ever seen that in football, especially not to score off of it. It was just one of those weird things."
That was one of several rough moments for Williston that the Sabers were all too happy to take advantage of. Rarely starting a possession outside of Williston's 30-yard line in the first half, Sabers quarterbacks Logan Miller and Bryson Kelsch combined for three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the victory.
"Last week we were horrendous in the operational part of football," Clements said. "We couldn't get lined up correctly, had a lot of penalties. We went back to basics this week, concentrated and focused on what we do, and challenged the kids to play four quarters of football."
Senior running backs Jackson Klipfel and Weston Snyder were explosive on the ground for Legacy, finding gaps in Williston's defense and gaining yards in chunks with regularity. Legacy wasn't limited to long plays on the ground either, as they had two passing plays of more than 40 yards that went for touchdowns.
"The line was really good at the start of the game and they gave me a lot of good holes to run through," Klipfel said.
The beleaguered Coyotes managed to string a drive together near the end of the first half and found the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kadin Finders to junior wide receiver Malachi Sik with less than a minute remaining, but Legacy had a response for that.
"We played well but here and there our focus wasn't there," Klipfel said. "We picked it up in the second half, though."
Getting some time to run their hurry-up offense, Miller dropped back and, while under pressure from Williston's defense, lofted a pass to senior wide receiver Shaydon Auck, who managed to get behind the Williston defensive back and haul in the 41-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the first half. That gave Legacy a 42-7 lead to take into their homecoming halftime break.
"We needed to do a better job of executing after last week," Clements said. "We did a good job of executing tonight and the results of that were the longer plays. You have to take opportunities when they come. [Miller] made a nice throw and [Auck] made a nice catch."
Running time kept the second half moving, and so did a multitude of running backs on both sidelines as each team gave some of their younger players time as the game got further and further out of reach. Twelve different players carried the ball on Legacy's side, and five carried the ball on Williston's side of things.
"We have a large senior class with 36 seniors," Clements said. "To get all of our seniors playing time tonight was pretty special."
Highlighting the second half was a 78-yard pick-six by Legacy's Wyatt Kraft, who dodged multiple attempted tacklers, including Williston quarterback Kadin Finders, on his way to the end zone.
"Wyatt's a talented kid and when he gets the ball in his hands he can do pretty good things," Clements said. "That's why he's our punt returner too. It was fun to see him return that."
Special teams was another highlight for the Sabers. Beyond the backwards punt they recovered for a touchdown, Legacy blocked or nearly blocked two other Williston punts and senior kicker Jack Byberg was nine for nine in his point-after attempts.
"Jack's also a very good soccer player, so we see Jack maybe one day a week, maybe two including the games," Clements said. "When he has good nights it's a bonus for us. The kids did a good job of covering on special teams, and the coaches did a good job of coaching special teams."
Finders finished nine of 21 for 93 yards, a touchdown and interception, and was sacked three times for Williston. Junior Anthony Hickel led the Coyotes with 46 yards on the ground. Sik caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown to lead Williston's receivers.
Kelsch hit on three of his six passes for 73 yards and a pair of TDs, rushed for another, and threw an interception. Miller completed two of his three passing attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown and had an eight-yard rush for a score.
Klipfel led the Sabers on the ground with 10 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Kraft had one carry for 16 yards and a 43-yard touchdown reception to lead the Sabers' receivers.
Williston is back home next Friday against Minot and Legacy has a home game against West Fargo Sheyenne.