Leben will seek second term as Burleigh County Sheriff

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben has announced a bid for a second term.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your sheriff and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve in this position,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “We have accomplished a lot and I feel there is more to do. I look forward to sharing my continued vision for the department during this campaign.”

Leben said the county has faced many challenges during his term. Some of the threats were known, but issues related to the coronavirus pandemic “required skill and commitment to overcome,” he said.

Leben’s career in law enforcement started in 1985 with the military police in the U.S. Army. He attended the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and a bachelor of science degree in management from the University of Mary.

He began working with the sheriff's office in 1990, serving at various times as a detention officer, patrol deputy, warrants deputy and sergeant, training sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and chief deputy of operations and enforcement before becoming sheriff in 2019.

Leben touted his efforts prioritizing safe communities and schools, building relationships throughout the county and building processes “to take care of our staff to ensure they are safe and can continue to serve to the best of their ability.”

No one has publicly announced a challenge to Leben.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.