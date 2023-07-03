Leadership Bismarck-Mandan is accepting applications for the Class of 2023.

Highlights of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC program include a day at the Capitol during the legislative session, a full-day retreat and a graduation ceremony.

Community experts also create "issue day" sessions on topics relevant to the Bismarck-Mandan area, ranging from economic development to education. Following the issue days, the class will divide into groups and select a community project to work on.

Applications are available online at www.BismarckMandan.com/Leadership. They're due Aug. 1. The program begins Sept. 20. Tuition is $650 for Chamber EDC members and $700 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk at 701-223-5660 or cathryn@bmcedc.com.