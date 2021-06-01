Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics set Wednesday

Law enforcement personnel from across North Dakota are taking part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Wednesday and Thursday.

Communities taking part include Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, Pembina and Williston. In Bismarck, the run will start at the state Capitol at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and proceed south to Scheels at the Kirkwood Mall.

Kansas law officers started the torch run in 1981. It's now the largest grassroots fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics. The run started in North Dakota in 1985. More than 400 people take part every year. The money raised goes to Special Olympics North Dakota and the State Summer Games, which features 15 sports and about 1,600 athletes each year.