Late goal lifts St. Cloud State over UND

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Jack Poehling’s third-period goal lifted St. Cloud State to a 2-1 NCHC victory over North Dakota on Saturday night.
Poehling snapped a 1-1 deadlock at 5:54 of the final period, helping the Huskies finish off a five-point weekend against the nation’s top-ranked team.
The two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in the opener on Friday night, with the Huskies getting the extra NCHC standings points in the shootout.
St. Cloud State scored first, getting a power-play goal from Spencer Meier at 6:46 of the first period. Meier’s goal came on a major penalty whistled against Shane Pinto for checking from behind at 3:11.
Collin Adams evened it up at 12:32 of the second for North Dakota.
Through two periods, UND had outshot St. Cloud State 17-14.
Poehling gave St. Cloud State the lead for good on a slap shot on a 3-on-2 rush at 5:54 of the third. UND has been dominating the opening minutes of the period but couldn’t find the net before the Huskies scored on the odd-man rush.
UND played without the services of Hobey Baker candidate Jordan Kawaguchi, who was held out as a precautionary measure due to injury, and lost Pinto to a game misconduct early.
North Dakota outshot St. Cloud State 30-19, including 13-6 in the second and 13-5 in the third.
David Hrenak stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced in net for the Huskies (12-12-6, 8-9-2-1 NCHC).
Peter Thome stopped 17 of 19 shots he faced for UND (23-4-4, 14-3-3-2 NCHC).
North Dakota, which has already clinched home ice for the opening round of the NCHC playoffs, maintains its hold on first place in the conference heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
With 47 points, North Dakota leads second-place Minnesota-Duluth by six points and third-place Western Michigan by 12 points with four games remaining.
Western Michigan visits Ralph Engelstad Arena next weekend, and North Dakota wraps up the regular season the following week at Nebraska-Omaha.