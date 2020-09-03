Larks top Flickertails; decisive championship game set for Friday night

The Northwoods League season in North Dakota will go the distance.
Paxton Miller pitched five strong innings, Andrew Brooks spun four scoreless frames and Cole Hage went 4-for-5 as the Larks defeated the Flickertails 9-2 in game 2 of the best-of-three championship series Thursday night. The rubber match is Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
Due to updated COVID-19 guidelines related to seating capacity, only 250 tickets will be sold for tonight’s game. Each ticket will cost $10. About 150 tickets were remaining at The Tribune's press time. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hage, headed to Columbia (N.Y.) to play NCAA Division I baseball next season, gave the Larks an early 1-0 lead. With two outs, the Fargo Davies grad doubled into right field, scoring Jayce Bailey all the way from first base. Bailey had singled with two down.
The Larks extended the lead with RBI singles by Enrique Morales (2nd inning), Cal James (4th inning) and Dak Finley (5th inning). James and Finley are U-Mary players.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Flickertails got within 4-2 on a sac fly by Dane Nakatsuka which scored Kai Takahashi-Ho. The Flickertails had a chance to do more damage, but Miller fanned Jarrett Bickel with the bases loaded to end the uprising.
The Larks broke it open in the top of the sixth.
James collected his second run batted in, plating fellow Marauder Riley Schlimm with a one-out single to make it 5-2. Bailey followed with a single to score Morales. Up next was Hage, who singled for the third time in the game to bring home James. After a flyout, Adam Axtell delivered a two-run single to make it 9-2 Larks.
Miller went the first five innings. The Legacy High grad allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Brooks took over in the top of the sixth and did not allow a run over the final four innings. He struck out three and allowed two hits. Miller and Brooks both are pitchers for the Marauders.
The Larks pounded out 15 hits with Hage’s four leading the way. Axtell, James, Bailey and Nick Kemper had two each.
Takahaski-Ho had three of Mandan’s seven hits.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
