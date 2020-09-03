Larks top Flickertails; decisive championship game set for Friday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwoods League season in North Dakota will go the distance.

Paxton Miller pitched five strong innings, Andrew Brooks spun four scoreless frames and Cole Hage went 4-for-5 as the Larks defeated the Flickertails 9-2 in game 2 of the best-of-three championship series Thursday night. The rubber match is Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.

Due to updated COVID-19 guidelines related to seating capacity, only 250 tickets will be sold for tonight’s game. Each ticket will cost $10. About 150 tickets were remaining at The Tribune's press time. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hage, headed to Columbia (N.Y.) to play NCAA Division I baseball next season, gave the Larks an early 1-0 lead. With two outs, the Fargo Davies grad doubled into right field, scoring Jayce Bailey all the way from first base. Bailey had singled with two down.

The Larks extended the lead with RBI singles by Enrique Morales (2nd inning), Cal James (4th inning) and Dak Finley (5th inning). James and Finley are U-Mary players.