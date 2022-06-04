 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane reductions planned on Ninth Street one-way

Lane reductions are planned on Bismarck's Ninth Street one-way starting at 7 a.m. Monday, as crews continue water main work.

The west outside lane of Ninth will be closed to traffic from Indiana Avenue through Front Avenue. From Ingals Avenue through Front Avenue will be a second transition to remove the adjacent lane, resulting in two northbound lanes at Bowen Avenue through Front Avenue.

The lane reduction will be in place for about 10 days, according to the city. Front will be open to eastbound traffic. No parking will be allowed on Ninth from Bowen Avenue to Sweet Avenue. 

During morning, noon and evening peak traffic hours, motorists can expect congestion and are advised to seek alternate routes.

